A Taste of SoCal’s Finest Lifestyle Awaits at This $75,000-Per-Month Malibu Estate

With summer right around the corner, it’s time to figure out where to go on vacation this year. And while road trips to national parks have an undeniable allure, it’s equally tempting to stay put all summer long. Designed as the ultimate oceanfront escape, 24683 Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu, Calif., can be rented for $75,000 a month—which means you can unpack your swim trunks and enjoy the blissful beachfront abode for as long as your heart desires.

Located just minutes from Cross Creek, the Malibu Country Mart, and the Malibu pier, this contemporary beach house is a relaxing getaway nestled into Southern California’s breathtaking coastline. Built by Scott Gillen, the single-story estate holds four bedrooms and four-and-a-half baths that are spread out over approximately 7,800 square feet. The open-air design is complete with 13-foot-high ceilings, massive open spaces, and glass walls that look out to the Pacific Ocean. An exquisitely designed great room offers 4,000 square feet of unparalleled entertainment space.

Beyond the great room, the home opens up to a 60-foot infinity pool that seemingly spills over into the ocean. Fleetwood windows, white oak floors, and hand-hewn architectural glulam beam ceilings are just a few of the details that give the home a sleek and sophisticated feel. Custom Zanini de Zanine, Martin Eisler, and Espasso furniture create an unrivaled sense of originality and modernity in the residence. For those who want to cook an unforgettable dinner, a state-of-the-art Bulthaup kitchen awaits.

All four bedrooms offer ocean views, and the master bedroom has a spacious bath with its own sweeping vistas of the water. “[The home at] 24683 Pacific Coast Highway captures everything Malibu is about—beauty, simplicity, timelessness, and inspiration,” says listing agent Devon Norjean of Douglas Elliman. The property is just a short distance from world-class beaches and hiking as well as Malibu’s finest shopping and dining, which means it’s the perfect vacation spot for the whole family.