Timbers Kicks Off Sales of Private Residences on Kiawah Island

The three- to four-bedroom condos will be located steps from the beach.

By on June 22, 2017
Kiawah Island

Sales officially launched this week for Timbers Kiawah Ocean Club & Residences, a collection of 21 three- and four-bedroom private residences on South Carolina’s picturesque Kiawah Island. Housed in three towers, the sophisticated spaces feature generous patios and large glass windows that overlook the Atlantic Ocean. The airy, light-drenched units range from 2,200 to 3,600 square feet and are located just steps from the beach.

Homeowners will have direct access to onsite amenities such as a fitness center, temperature-controlled wine facility, private clubhouse with a lounge, and beach club with an oceanfront pool and barbecue area. Thirty miles of biking trails unfurl near lush green meadows, and an inland waterway leads to a marina. Watersports such as kayaking, boating, fishing, and paddle boarding promise fun for the entire family. The award-winning ocean course at Kiawah Island Golf Resort (which hosted the 2012 PGA Championship) is the ultimate spot to play a round of golf, and the charming, historic city of Charleston is only 30 minutes away.

Prospective owners can choose to purchase one-sixth or one-ninth interest in a residence; prices range from $500,000 to $1.25 million. The residences are slated to be completed next summer.

Kiawah Island

