Snap Up a Beachfront Villa at the Forthcoming Six Senses Fiji

Every year, adventurous tourists and honeymooners alike visit Fiji to soak up the crystal-clear waters, curvaceous white beaches, to-die-for views, and one-of-a-kind retreats. And while the South Pacific destination is made up of more than 300 islands, the forthcoming Six Senses Fiji will make travelers want to put the volcanic island of Malolo at the top of their bucket list for 2018.

Slated to open in March, the 120-acre beachfront community includes a Six Senses boutique hotel, a full-service marina, a tennis court, a spa, multiple restaurants and bars, and 60 private residences for those reluctant to leave paradise. The single-family homes feature modern Fijian architecture—think open-concept layouts and sizable outdoor spaces—as well as fully equipped kitchens, outdoor barbecues, sundecks, and indoor and outdoor dining areas designed to maximize the views. Ranging in size from around 6,500 to 10,500 square feet, the two- to five-bedroom residences are all located on the west side of the island to showcase the sunsets. Each home comes with a private plunge pool mere steps from the white-sand beach. Surrounded by palm trees and lush foliage, the residences were built to be in harmony with the pristine environment.

Like other Six Senses resorts, this Fijian outpost allows residents to engage with their surroundings: The on-site staff can organize everything from kitesurfing and diving expeditions to boating and fishing excursions.

And while Fiji has no shortage of over-the-top accommodations, few things can compare to the thrill of owning your own beachfront villa on a palm-lined beach.