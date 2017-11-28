5 Homes with Panoramic Ocean Views

There’s something infinitely soothing about the ocean. From listening to waves crash into sandy shores to watching the sun seemingly set the water aglow every morning and night, spending time at the beach is both calming and rejuvenating. Rather than heading back to a landlocked home at the end of the day, why not set up residence at a stunning property that offers panoramic views of the ocean? From Malibu to Montauk, the following residences showcase some of the most iconic views around.