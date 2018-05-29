5 Vacation Homes for the Ultimate Summer Getaway
From Antigua to Hawaii, step into paradise at one of these dreamy residences.
Summer is just around the corner, so grab your sunscreen, sunglasses, and beach towels, and head to one of these sun-drenched havens. Offering the utmost in comfort and luxury, these treasured getaways will quickly begin to feel like a home away from home. From Belize to Greece, the following five vacation properties showcase sandy white beaches, serene spas and pools, and top-tier design and amenities.