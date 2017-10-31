6 Standout Ski Sanctuaries

As snow blankets mountains in the Northern Hemisphere this winter, novice and experienced skiers alike will head to the slopes in search of the best powder. For those reluctant to leave at the end of the day, there’s good news: You don’t have to. From France to California, the following ski communities represent the best of mountain living, complete with state-of-the-art residences, ski butlers, ski shops, residents-only lounges, and other perks that will make adventurers want to set up a year-round residence.