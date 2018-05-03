Best of Belize: Vacation Homes, Treetop Villas, and Other Top Real Estate Listings

Belize isn’t just for backpackers and off-the-beaten path adventure seekers anymore. The Central American country—which has long been a travel hotspot because of the Belize Barrier Reef, Mayan ruins, and cacao farms—is now welcoming a crop of luxury resorts and residences designed with discerning buyers in mind. From a private island to treetop villas, the following properties showcase the best of Belize—and make it easy to see why Christie’s International Real Estate ranked Belize as one of the top places to buy real estate in 2017.