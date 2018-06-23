These 4 Hawaiian Hideaways Greet you with Turquoise Waters and White Sand Beaches

Hawaii is chock full of idyllic beach hideaways, seemingly custom made for virtually every type of jetsetter. Whether you are anxiously awaiting the next swell off of the Big Island or seeking respite along the cerulean waters of Kauai, there is a treasure of amenities and outdoor escapades at these four luxury hot spots for everyone. From the Honua Kai Resort & Spa four-star hotel on Maui and its array of private lanais to the palm-fringed open-concept homes at Montage Residences Kapalua Bay, these waterfront dwellings have it all.

Read on for the luxe Hawaiian abodes designed to be your dream home—away from home.