5 of the Most Extraordinary Swimming Pools Around the Globe

VIEW SLIDESHOW

Dive into summer at one of these five extraordinary estates that express completely different aesthetics but share a common theme: a lifestyle centered around a swimming-pool oasis. Carved from the cliffs, mimicking a natural lagoon, or framing one of the grandest vistas in the world, each pool promises an unusual outdoor experience. From Miami to Ibiza, master designers and landscape architects pushed the creative limits to build unparalleled poolside paradises.