This Luxe Cancún Project Has Showstopping Interiors by Designer Piero Lissoni

Striking glass balconies, private elevators, and open-concept interiors anchor each unit.

SLS Harbour Beach Mexico
Cancún’s sugary beaches and buzzy nightclubs make it a popular destination for spring breakers. But if you’re looking for a more elevated experience, you might want to head to SLS Harbour Beach Residences. Developed by the Related Group in conjunction with hospitality group sbe and local developers U-Calli and Inmobilia, the beachfront residential tower has 121 high-end residences. Italian architect and designer Piero Lissoni (who previously brought his creative touch to the Ritz-Carlton Residences, Miami Beach, and the Middle House in Shanghai, China) designed the showstopping interiors. Crisp whites, floor-to-ceiling walls of glass, marble floors, and drool-worthy balconies that face the water add allure to the sophisticated spaces. (The balconies are accessible from the living areas and bedrooms of every unit.)

The one-, two-, three-, and four-bedroom residences range from 1,650 square feet to 4,000 square feet. A private elevator entrance in each residence guarantees utmost privacy. The Italian-designed kitchens show off GE Monogram integrated appliances, while bathrooms display European cabinets, imported stone vanity tops, and glass-enclosed showers.

Homeowners can take full advantage of on-site amenities, which include a marina, an 18-hole golf course, a fitness center and spa, a children’s playroom, and a theater room. Yacht aficionados can purchase fractional ownership of a 43-foot, SLS-branded Azimut yacht and explore the touristy area on their own.

SLS Harbour Beach follows in the footsteps of nearby sister property SLS Hotel & Residences Cancún. “I’m thrilled to launch another successful project in partnership with my good friend Jorge Perez and The Related Group,” says Sam Nazarian, founder and CEO of sbe. “[The year] 2018 will be a huge year for international expansions for sbe and the SLS Brand, and we’re excited to enter Cancún, Mexico, with not one, but two SLS-branded properties. These neighboring properties will make Puerto Cancún the newest hot spot and a destination for those seeking out the ultimate in luxury lifestyle.”

Pricing ranges from $805,523 USD to $1.4 million.

