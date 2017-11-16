The Residences at Seafire Are Bringing a New Level of Luxury to Grand Cayman

Opening to residents at the end of the month, the Residences at Seafire are a collection of 62 Caribbean-style dwellings on Seven Mile Beach. Developed by Dart Real Estate and housed in a 10-story tower next to Kimpton Seafire Resort + Spa, the studio to five-bedroom units feature 10-foot ceilings, walls of glass, terraces, and neutral interiors reminiscent of the coral-sand beach just outside.

Interior designer Martyn Lawrence Bullard designed the model units and common areas with characteristic flair. “I want it to be glamourous, but I also want it to be comfortable,” he says of his inspiration for the project. “For me, modern luxury is comfort. We can be glamourous, but we can also be in our shorts and swimwear.”

To achieve his vision, the famed designer created a dramatic entrance that would set the scene for the rest of the residential building. He used natural stone walls to mirror the Seven Mile Beach shoreline and complemented the look with wood-framed mirrors, mid-century furniture, and leather loungers. He also designed the Nest, a rooftop lounge decked out with cabanas and comfortable seats. As the only rooftop lounge on the island, the Nest is the ideal space to grab a drink with friends or watch the sunset.

The residences are priced from $1.5 million to $8 million.