Where the Pros Go: Residential Communities Where Golfers Get Their Game On

If you want to follow in the footsteps of golfing legends, why not perfect your game at the courses they frequent? From Hawaii to the Carolinas, the following private residential communities feature state-of-the-art courses all visited by pro golfers—and all designed to help you master your golf swing.

<1_SUBHED> The Cliffs (The Carolinas)

Multiple PGA Tour players (including Matt Kuchar, Austin Ernst, Charles Warren, Matt Bettencourt, Bruce Fleischer, and Roger Warren) own real estate at—or at least frequent—the Cliffs, a private residential community in the Carolinas. The property sports seven championship golf courses, including Keowee Vineyards, a Tom Fazio–designed course with eight holes on Lake Keowee, and Walnut Cove, a Jack Nicklaus–designed course that debuted with a PGA Tour event.

There’s plenty for up-and-coming golfers as well: The Cliffs hosts the annual LPGA-USGA Girls Golf Academy, which teaches golf and leadership skills to girls ages 6-13, as well as golf camps and Junior Club Championships. Residential listings range from $350,000 to more than $6.6 million.

<2_SUBHED> Hualālai (Kailua-Kona, Hawaii)

Hall of Fame golfer Tom Watson owns a home at Hualālai, a picturesque resort on Kailua-Kona—and it’s easy to see what drew him to the destination. A Jack Nicklaus–designed golf course (the first of its kind on the island) showcases ocean vistas and shoreline views, and the nine-acre driving range includes a practice area, putting green, and two sand bunkers. In addition to hosting the PGA Tour Champions Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualālai, the golf-centric community hosts night golf under the stars—complete with glow-in-the-dark balls and glow sticks—mini golf, and foot golf, where guests can kick soccer balls into temporary goals. Homes and villas are priced from $1.85 million to $14.95 million.

<3_SUBHED> Kukui’ula (Kauai, Hawaii)

Professional golfers Tim Clark and Kyle Stanley are brand ambassadors for Kukui’ula, an oceanfront residential community on Kauai; Stanley visits several times per year. Golfers from around the world frequent Tom Weiskopf’s 18-hole golf course—dubbed one of the best courses in Hawaii by Golf Digest—in part because of the location: Where else can you admire stunning ocean vistas and glimpse dolphins and whales while playing a leisurely game of golf?

Kukui’ula also hosts golf clinics for adults and classes for kids, so there’s certain to be something for everyone who loves the game. Homes range from around $1.6 million to $7.45 million.

<4_SUBHED> Greenbrier (White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia)

West Virginia’s Greenbrier resort community features five golf courses, including a Tom Fazio–designed course available exclusively to members of the Greenbrier Sporting Club. (Architecture and landscape firm Hart Howerton worked with developers Dolan, Pollak, and Schram to create a new master plan for the sporting club as well as a community of 500 new homes along the fairways, creek, and Greenbrier Mountain ridges.) Plenty of pros have played at Greenbrier: Past events held there include the Ryder Cup, Solheim Cup, and Greenbrier Classic for the PGA Tour. Amateur golfers can follow in the footsteps of the greats as they play on the world-class courses. Homes range from $915,000 to just under $6 million.