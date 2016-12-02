$1 Million Gets You and 9 Friends VIP Access to 2017’s Most Exclusive Music Fest

What's Included, plus Terms and Conditions

KAABOO, the US’s first and preeminent elevated live music “mix-perience,” is exclusively offering through Robb Report’s Ultimate Holiday Gift Guide the opportunity to indulge in a musical, contemporary art, culinary, and lifestyle experience unlike any other worldwide. On Thursday, September 14th, 2017, the KAABOO Dream Pass will whisk you away for four days on the sandy shores of Del Mar, Calif., filled with world-class musical talent, luxurious private amenities, 5-star hospitality, exclusive artisanal culinary offerings from internationally acclaimed chefs and restaurateurs, and much more. The Dream Pass offers a fully curated weekend for A-listers to leave behind reality and enjoy an exclusive, one-of-a-kind experience at the iconic Del Mar Racetrack & Fairgrounds.

The ultra-exclusive Dream Pass will offer only two passes—each for a group of 10. You and your guests will be able to curate your weekend based off the “mix-perience” you want to create. From private pop-up performances in the Dream Compound to nationally acclaimed chefs preparing your meals, this is an experience like no other. Your KAABOO concierge will make sure that everything is taken care of so you never miss a performance, meet and greet or spa appointment and always have a drink in-hand.

The weekend will kick off with a Thursday night VIP opening complete with an intimate sit-down dinner for the Dream Pass guests prepared by a nationally acclaimed chef who will design and curate a dinner just for your party. With ultimate viewing access at our stages throughout the weekend, you’ll enjoy the most exclusive and premiere concert experience overlooking the tens of thousands of spectators there to see their favorite acts. Past KAABOO acts have included Aerosmith, No Doubt, Jack Johnson, The Killers, Zac Brown Band, Jimmy Buffet, and many more of your favorite musicians and bands. Pick your favorite view from in-front of the stage, on-stage viewing deck access, or hanging backstage to catch the behind-the-scenes action-- your pass, your pick. When you’re in need of some relaxation away from the action, Dream Pass guests will enjoy unlimited access to the Dream Compound—a private lounge area with a beautiful interior communal living room, stocked with top shelf refreshments and gourmet noshes, as well as the spot that you’ll meet for group boozy brunches with exclusive chef demonstrations to kick-off each day on the right foot. Guests will enjoy the extravagant, yet cozy, decor, uniquely built in a state-of-the-art structure with endless views of the crystal blue sky, adorned with plush lounge furniture, a full-service bar, bocci ball, and an outdoor fire pit under the stars. Intimate pop-up performances from guest musicians will add to the ambiance for your gourmet culinary experiences. Parked next to the Compound will be rock star tour buses/star trailers, the glamorous private setting for when you need moments to get away and feel like your own celebrity rock star. With a dedicated tour bus/trailer for every two people, the access gives you that perfect moment of leisure to recharge: to nap, beautify, or have a quiet cocktail before your next favorite band goes on. The Dream Compound is the perfect KAABOO hideaway.