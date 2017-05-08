Givenchy’s New Spa Metropole in Monaco is Every Spa Goer’s Dream Come True

May 8, 2017

Givenchy has debuted a serene new spa at the opulent Hotel Metropole Monte-Carlo in Monaco, and the result is as lavish as you might expect. The Spa Metropole by Givenchy is the French luxury house’s third beauty-and-wellness center, after its outposts in Morocco’s Hotel Sahrai and Le Mirador Resort and Spa in Switzerland. Set within the 126-room belle époque hotel—which resembles a modern seaside palace more than it does a resort—the spa features a sauna, hammam, chromatherapy bathtub, ice fountain, caldarium, sensory showers, a nail studio by pedicurist-to-the-stars Bastien Gonzalez, and a state-of-the-art fitness center well stocked with Technogym equipment. Designed by Paris-based designer Didier Gomez, Spa Metropole evokes the beloved maison’s dedication to fine materials, style, and sophistication, from the marble-clad entrance to the embossed walls in all 10 treatment rooms that recall the couturier’s lacework.

A Givenchy Beauty boutique, stocked with the company’s renowned skincare, cosmetic, and fragrance products, rounds out the new spa’s facilities. Inside the shop, guests will discover the house’s celebrated L’Atelier de Givenchy collection of scents, which too made its Monaco debut with the spa’s opening in late April.  

The spa’s elaborate menu of curated treatments features signature Givenchy services, like the anti-aging L’Intemporel facial and Celestial Body Interlude scrub, wrap, and massage, as well as new one-of-a-kind offerings that are exclusive to the location. Said treatments include the skin-restoring Le Soin Noir Renaissance Intégrale facial and body treatment, which incorporates rare black algae extract, an ingredient known to benefit cellular longevity. Thoughtful details—like the option to choose a signature Givenchy fragrance to accompany your entire spa journey, an original commissioned soundtrack of background music by composer Béatrice Ardisson, or cryotherapy at the end of every treatment—add an extra touch of luxury to the experience. (metropole.com; givenchybeauty.com)

  

