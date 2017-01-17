10 Essential Pieces of Backcountry Gear

View slideshow
    JANUARY 17, 2017

    Photo by Christoph Schoech

    Well into an epic snow year for Northern California and the Sierra Nevada mountains, no doubt you will need some gear for your backcountry adventures. Having the right equipment is often the leveraging factor between an enjoyable day in the wilderness and really unpleasant circumstances. From the perfect pair of poles and skis and warm apparel for the extremities to a life-saving avalanche airbag and beacon, these 10 winter backcountry essentials will have you prepared and protected off-piste.

    View Slideshow

    Featured Slideshows

    The 12 Whiskeys of Christmas

    Little did British composer Frederic Austin realize in 1909, when he took an 18th-century Christmas poem and set it to music, that The Twelve Days of Christmas would become an enduring homage to a...
    View Slideshow

    Six Blissful Beach Trips for 2017

    From Malibu to Mexico, Santorini to the Seychelles, to Canouan and the Cayman Islands, Robb Report presents the hottest beach trips for 2017.
    View Slideshow

    A Sneak Peek at the 2017 Arizona Car Auctions’ Best on the Block

    This month, while many in the United States are driven indoors to escape the chilling grip of winter, car cognoscenti make their annual migration to sun-soaked Arizona. There, on the heels of the...
    View Slideshow

    10 Momentous Motorcycles of 2016

    A common cliché among bikers is that four wheels move the body; two wheels move the soul. If that is the case, 2016 provided plenty of new possibilities for transportive enlightenment. From visionary...
    View Slideshow

    Enchanting Jewels with a Touch of Winter Magic

    Winter holidays are a time when, regardless of our age, we wish for something magical to happen. Here is a selection of four of the finest, most enchanting jewelry pieces for the festive season.
    View Slideshow

    10 Brunches That Ring In the New

    Holiday brunch is a fine tradition, but like most traditions it is best enjoyed with a little something new. Here we offer 10 festive brunches—once-a-year menus cooked by acclaimed chefs, special...
    View Slideshow
    Previous Pause Next
    1 of 6
    From Around the Web...

    What's new in Sports & Leisure

    536 Stories Available | Advanced search
    10 Essential Pieces of Backcountry Gear
    With snow dumping on the West Coast, gather your gear and get out there…
    View Slideshow
    Memory Foam–Injected Liner Takes Surefoot Custom S...
    The bespoke ski-boot maker’s new Contoura liners are like memory-foam mattresses for your feet…
    Read Article
    Three New Electric Bicycles That Are Generating Lo...
    These three new models should contribute to the growing popularity of battery-powered bicycles....
    View Slideshow
    This May Be the Sleekest Ping-Pong Table You’ll Ev...
    The 11 Ravens Avettore looks like a jet airplane poised to take off from a runway…
    Read Article
    These Are Game-Improvement Irons, But No One Has t...
    The new PXG 0311XF clubs look a lot like the brand’s PGA Tour–class irons…
    Read Article
    10 Things the Editors Are Obsessing about This Hol...
    From a snow-polo tournament in Aspen to a record-breaking Bentley sedan, our top picks for December…
    View Slideshow
    6 Gifts for the Outdoor Enthusiast
    Exciting gifts and experiences for the open-air adventurer…
    View Slideshow
    Gifts for the Road Tripper
    Offerings include a chance for you and 23 guests to serve as Robb Report Car of the Year judges…
    View Slideshow
    Gifts for the Gamer
    These games are no joke…
    View Slideshow
    Robb Report's 2016 Ultimate Holiday Gift Guid...
    For everyone from the homebody to the adrenaline junkie, we present more than 120 holiday gifts for...
    Read Article
    536 Stories Available | Advanced search