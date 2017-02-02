Nine New Cars, Aircraft, and Boats That Will Satisfy the Need for Extreme Speed

These new and future vehicles, aircraft, and vessels promise to satisfy your need for extreme speed.

Why, more than a decade after the last one was retired, create another airliner that can travel at more than double the speed of sound? Why build a car that accelerates from zero to 60 mph about as quickly as a highway patrol officer can say “License and registration, please,” or a 100-foot yacht that cruises nearly as fast as the speed limit on many interstates? The notion that time is the greatest luxury may be behind the existence or development of the boats, motor vehicles, and aircraft spotlighted on the following pages: Each enables you to reach a destination—including the end of a racecourse—without wasting precious hours, minutes, or even seconds.