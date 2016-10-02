Star Athletes, Actors, and Business Leaders Reveal Their Favorite Luxuries

We recently reached out to a select group of industry leaders, sports luminaries, and film and television stars to ponder and pick the most influential and enduring luxury items and enterprises from the last 40 years. Their selections range from a 1,001 hp car to a contemporary-art-gallery empire to a home in a resort town valued as much for its social scene as its natural scenery. These and 13 other chosen products and places embody record-breaking performance, game-changing concepts, and trendsetting designs whose influence will continue to resonate through the next four decades and beyond.

