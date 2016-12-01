These Are Game-Improvement Irons, But No One Has to Know That

  • PXG 0311XF models are triple forged and feature an ultrathin face and an internal cavity filled with a thermoplastic elastomer
  • Shaun Tolson
December 1, 2016

Like all of the brand’s irons, the new PXG 0311XF models (pxg.com) are triple forged and feature an ultrathin face and an internal cavity filled with a thermoplastic elastomer. Compared to other irons, this design increases the speed and distance of the ball, according to PXG. However, the XF irons also feature a longer blade, a wider sole, and a slightly larger overall profile, all of which increase the size of the sweet spot on the clubface. These are game-improvement irons—XF stands for “xtreme forgiveness”—but they don’t appear drastically different from the brand’s other series, including the 0311T PGA Tour–class irons that debuted last fall. So with the addition of the XF series ($350 per club for the chrome version), you can now discreetly mix and match PXG clubs to create a customized set that suits your strengths and conceals your weaknesses. 

