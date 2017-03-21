Watch GoPro Chest Cam Clip of Robb Report Staffer Wiping Out on an Electric Bike

If Charles Dickens’s greatest expectations were never subverted, his novels certainly treated readers to shocking turns of plot that—like Mr. Krook’s demise by spontaneous combustion in Bleak House—were inspired by sensational headlines. This month’s Car of the Year feature offers a twist of its own, but the most alarming incident occurred behind the scenes of the event, when social-media director Bailey S. Barnard test-rode an electric bike on display—an experiment that happily ended in collision rather than combustion. “It was a very fast electric bicycle with a breakneck ‘power’ mode,” Bailey says. “But I will live to drive another day.” —Brett Anderson

(Video by Cordero Studios)

