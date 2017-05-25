6 Sleek Bags to Take on Your Next Long Weekend Away

With Memorial Day weekend kicking off the start of the summer travel season, there is no better time to invest in a new grab-and-go sized bag to carry you through quick weekends away. The following six weekender bags—from established designers like Ghurka, Bally, and Smythson, as well as newcomers like Slightly Alabama and Bennett Winch—offer ultra-luxe takes on the often-utilitarian staple. Keep reading to discover a bag that will fit all of your essentials for a weekend away, and look seriously stylish while doing so.

Bally

For a take on the weekend bag that is sure to never go out of style, go for this classic black hold-all from Bally ($1,885). Made of supple calf leather, the compact style features four interior pockets to keep your essentials safe and organized. The style’s clean lines and practical details ensure that it will only look better with every lap around the globe. (bally.com)

Slightly Alabama

Slightly Alabama’s weekender bag is inspired—like many of its designs—by those who lived and traveled throughout the south in the early 20th century. The Highwayman travel bag ($2,800) features a retro shape and has been hand crafted by the brand’s artisans over the course of 50 hours. It’s also made completely from a single hide, ensuring that its rich orangey-brown hue will age both beautifully and consistently as you rack up stamps in your passport. (slightlyalabama.com)

Bennett Winch

For its inaugural collection, young British brand Bennett Winch has designed a wardrobe of weekender bags, backpacks, and other accessories crafted with the jet setting man in mind. The waterproof canvas weekender ($750) is the brand’s signature style, and has been engineered to make the best possible use of every inch of interior space. Equipped with a padded laptop pocket, concealed external passport and phone pocket, and two bottom compartments for bulky or dirty items like shoes and jackets, this bag will easily fit everything you need for a long weekend away. (bennettwinch.com)

Ghurka

Inspired by military carry-alls, this duffle bag from Ghurka ($1,495) puts an ultra-luxe spin on the classic camouflage print. Made from a lightweight twill that has been painted with graphic black, white, and powder-blue stripes, the bag is sure to withstand the wear-and-tear that comes with being toted around from place to place. While the styling is spare on interior pockets, the small size and attachable shoulder strap make it the perfect bag to reach for when heading out on a quick overnight trip. (ghurka.com)

Frank Clegg

The unique crescent moon shape of this weekender from Frank Clegg ($1,115) is a stylish solution for keeping pick-pockets at bay, as it artfully conceals the bag’s top zip. The brand, which has been handcrafting designs in the same Massachusetts workshop since 1970, is revered for its dedication to artisanal craftsmanship. It even earned the presidential seal of approval from Barak Obama, who carried a Frank Clegg briefcase throughout his time in office. (frankcleggleatherworks.com)

Smythson

Made of super supple deerskin, this cherry-red bag from Smythson ($2,395) is surprisingly durable. The leather’s grainy texture not only gives the bag an added visual interest—keeping the bold red hue from feeling too stark—but also helps to prevent it from becoming scratched as you jet off from destination to destination. Its navy cotton-and-nylon lining also ensures that the bag will have no problem toting around your city-worn shoes or sandy swimsuits. (smythson.com)