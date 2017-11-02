Berluti’s Champagne Backpack Is the Luxe Accessory You Never Knew You Needed

When two luxury houses collide, the results are often fashionably functional, as the ongoing partnership between Krug and Berluti proves. The Champagne house and Parisian shoemaker have worked together over the past 3 years to launch a range of products that are the perfect mix of the two brands’ DNA—from the creation of a rich, cherry-red patina to special versions of the brand’s signature Un Jour briefcase designed specifically for transporting bottles of bubbly.

The latest in the Berluti pour Krug collection is a laid-back alternative to the Un Jour carriers introduced last year. Made of Berluti’s classic Venezia leather, the Wild Journey Backpack ($6,500, available at select Berluti boutiques) is the holiday-season accessory you never knew you needed. Though the traditionally utilitarian piece has been elevated to a luxe new level with its rich, merlot-colored Krug Dark Cherry patinaed leather, it remains ultra-functional at heart. Unzip the main pouch to reveal a thermofoil lining and removable insulated insert; these ensure the bottle of Krug Rosé Champagne remains the perfect temperature as you’re toting it along to a holiday party or romantic weekend in the mountains.

In addition, the backpack includes two new glasses designed by Krug to bring out the red-berry-tart, honey, and dried-fruit layers in the brand’s beloved Rosé. It also comes with a chrome stopper—just in case you need to pack your party up before the bottle’s been finished.