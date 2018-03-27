The Robb Report Guide to Shopping in Tokyo

In addition to artisan tailors, Tokyo boasts some exceptional stores that stock curated selections of men’s clothes and accessories. The following are our perennial favorites.

Brycelands

On a back street in Jingumae sits Brycelands, a small shop founded by Australian ex-pat Ethan Newton that proffers a selection of tailored clothing and sportswear. Inspired by classic tailoring and his personal archival collections of English and American military clothing, Newton enlisted his favorite Italian tailors to make exclusive heavy tweed sport coats and pinstriped suits as well as an eclectic selection of heavyweight chinos, Oxford shirts, velvet slippers, and denim chore jackets

Isetan

One of the world’s great department stores, Isetan is perhaps best known for its famous food hall, but it also houses an encyclopedic men’s store with beloved specialty brands, including Finamore shirts, Drake’s ties, and tasteful private-label sportswear and suits. Isetan has a dedicated made-to-measure department and offers leather goods, luggage, a comprehensive shoe selection, and even high-quality cigars.

Beams F

Beams is a well-known series of stores throughout Tokyo, and Beams F, its location for tailored clothing, specializes in Italian brands such as Stile Latino, Luigi Borrelli, and E. Formicola. This location also offers Italian-made private-label sport coats and stylish, superbly crafted accessories. Visit Beams+ a few doors down for Oxford shirts, workwear, and what the Japanese call “trad style,” or traditional style.

United Arrows Sovereign House

In the elegant Marunouchi area—a short walk from renowned hotels like the Aman Tokyo—is the United Arrows Sovereign House. The company has many different stores from classic to avant-garde, but this location presents its top tailored clothing collections and a more traditional sensibility. There’s a dedicated area for Liverano & Liverano—a small, celebrated tailor whose only post outside of Florence is here—and other top handmade collections from the likes of Cesare Attolini and John Lobb, as well as a top-notch assortment of handmade accessories, bags, and shoes.