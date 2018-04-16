Dunhill’s Automotive-Inspired Accessories Will Give Your Wardrobe a Sporty Kick

Under the guidance of creative director Mark Weston, Dunhill has become a brand that deftly balances the aesthetics of modern design and maintaining a healthy respect for heritage. The 125-year-old British tailor has become known for its easy take on bespoke traditions, crafting expertly cut pieces with an of-the-moment, laid-back attitude. Now, with the launch of the Radial collection, the brand is returning to another strand of its roots: accessories designed for the intrepid traveler.

The brand got its start in 1893 when Alfred Dunhill inherited his family’s equestrian and harness-making business. And while he quickly expanded the brand into tailoring and finely crafted leather accessories, this dedication to producing equipment designed to elevate movement—whether it be on horseback or by early motorcar—remained. The new Radial collection, which will be rolled out throughout April, honors this tradition with seven pieces ranging from carry-everywhere totes to sleek holdalls to bold sneakers, all inspired by British auto engineering. Each piece in the collection expertly combines form and function, incorporating technical nylon designed to withstand wear and tear from repeated laps around the globe. Even the straps and hardware have all been designed to be ultra-durable, having been engineered from automotive webbing.

Though the styles, which come in a rich olive green or bold black, will survive trips to the far-flung corners of the earth, each is also sharp enough to carry you through the workday. Details like graphic black and white calfskin patches and clean, minimal design lines keep them easy to pair with a suit, making for an athletics-inspired alternative to your go-to briefcase. The Radial Rucksack ($950) is especially versatile, adding a sporty-chic kick to outfits—whether they be sharp swim trunks and easy linen T-shirts while on holiday or a buttoned-up, nine-to-five uniform.