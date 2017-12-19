Dooney & Bourke Relaunches it’s Beloved Line of Perfectly Practical Men’s Bags

Dooney & Bourke, the American leather brand that reigned supreme in the early aughts—when it’s multi-colored goose logo was nearly ubiquitous—has quietly made a comeback. Founded by Peter Dooney and Frederic Bourke in Norwalk, Connecticut in 1975, the 42 year-old company is returning to its roots, re-inventing some of its original styles for the modern, laptop-carrying, iPad-wielding man.

Released earlier this month, the collection is the first range of men’s bags that the house has put together since the 1970s, when the brand’s creative direction shifted to focus on now-iconic women’s bags like the slouchy Florentine satchel or the pebble-grain Charleston tote. The lineup of classic shapes, like the sharp Brooklyn briefcase, are available in both buttery leather ($348) and rugged canvas ($298). And they are the kind of no-fuss and endlessly practical bags with which the house first made a name for itself. Other designs, like the chic Alto Lorenzo Messenger Bag ($595), call to mind the Pony Express-era mail pouches and saddle bags that the house takes much of its design inspiration from, while remaining thoroughly modern thanks to minimal double-buckle detailing and thick shoulder strap.

This mix of heritage-inspired design and decidedly practical functionality are perfected in the Cabriolet line, which features bags like the crescent-shaped Getaway carry all ($328) and medium duffel ($398) inspired by the waterproof cabriolet tops of vintage convertibles, making them ideal for weekends out in the country or trips to the gym. For something a little bit more refined, the medium duffel is also offered in a rich chestnut, saddle-like Florentine leather ($548), which is sure to develop a patina that will only look better with each lap around the globe.

In addition to bags that allow you tote around everything you need for both work and play, the new men’s collection features a selection of ultra-functional leather wallets, chic leather-wrapped notebooks ($168), and small, tartan-lined Tech Envelopes ($98) ideal for any last-minute gifts still on your list.