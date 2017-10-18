// RR One

You’re Going to Want to Live in Drake’s New Easyday Collection

The classic British brand has launched a range of laid-back workwear essentials perfect for nailing your office’s business-casual dress code.

By on October 18, 2017
Drake’s EasyDay Collection

 Known for its sharp accessories and undeniably British aesthetic, Drake’s has long been a go-to for men looking to inject a dash of personality into a buttoned-up look. The 40-year-old haberdashery launched its inaugural ready-to-wear collection earlier this year, extending its signature whimsy into an endlessly wearable lineup of expertly tailored suits and laid-back off-duty essentials. Now, with the launch of the Easyday collection, the brand has taken this relaxed approach to buttoned-up British style one step further.

Designed to be an entry point into the brand for the uninitiated or a more casual take on Drake’s go-to look, the collection features a range of suiting and workwear essentials but with a modern, trend-led twist. The four different Italian-made suit styles (jackets from $775, trousers from $325) all feature soft shoulders and a slightly higher rise, which means you’ll stay comfortable even after spending long days at the office. Though the silhouette is available in classic navy wool and gray flannel, the olive-green cotton corduroy version is the collection’s standout style. The chunky corduroy is a surprisingly versatile way to test the waters of one of this season’s biggest trends—pairing easily with everything from blue oxford shirts to a finely knit cashmere sweater.

The collection also features a range of classically cut shirts (from $165) made in the brand’s Somerset factory. They can be styled seamlessly with these suits and the collection’s lineup of cozy shawl-collared cardigans and minimalist lambs-wool crewneck sweaters ($495 and $225, respectively). The Easyday look is then topped off with mid-century-inspired skinny ties (from $125) in signature Drake’s patterns like repp stripe and geometric foulard.

