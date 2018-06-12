Rimowa Rolls Out Chicly Redesigned Suitcases for the Modern Jet Setter

For a brand with a history like Rimowa’s, navigating the balance between heritage and innovation could prove challenging. But the German luggage maker, which celebrates its 120th anniversary this year, has never shied away from change in the name of progress—revolutionizing travel with the introduction of its aluminum trunk in 1937 and introducing the first-ever polycarbonate suitcase in 2000.

And now, Rimowa is celebrating its landmark anniversary in style, rolling out a sharp new visual identity across all of its long-beloved products this month. The change comes after a chic rebranding helmed by wunderkind CEO Alexandre Arnault (son of LVMH chairman Bernard Arnault), who has injected the brand a fresh new energy since he spearheaded its acquisition in 2017. The aesthetic hinted at by the house’s stylish Beverly Hills pop-up boutique that touched down on Rodeo Drive late last year, has now been implemented throughout its most iconic offerings—reimagining each of its iconic designs from the wheels up.

The new look, which will be available in all Rimowa stores by the end of the month, centers around three core collections: The Original Collection of iconic aluminum cases, the Classic Collection inspired by heritage designs, and the Essential Collection of lightweight and ultra-strong polycarbonate cases. Though each model is handcrafted by artisans in Germany (a process that combines over 200 components and takes more than 90 steps to complete), new technologies that increase resilience, stability, and durability have been implemented throughout. Each still features Rimowa’s signature slightly rounded shape and grooved shells, but will be available in a new palette of colors—including fire-engine red, classic navy, and stark white—and will feature the brand’s updated logo on their wheels and internal lining.

To celebrate the redesign, the brand will also be releasing a limited-edition collaboration designed by Virgil Abloh, D.J.-turned-design-juggernaut behind luxury streetwear label Off-White and now Louis Vuitton menswear. The collaboration—a first between Rimowa and Off-White—mixes iconic Rimowa design elements with Off-White’s always-ironic approach to fashion. The result, which is set to debut at Off-White’s men’s fashion show in Pairs on June 20th, and in stores by the end of the month, is a carry-on suitcase in transparent polycarbonate, envisioned as a tongue-in-cheek dig at both the jet-set’s preoccupation with privacy and a modern surveillance. The case skips an interior lining, but does include a Flex-divider system in black to provide a hint of modesty while rolling through security.