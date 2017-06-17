Breaking Records: How High Can the Hermés Birkin Go?

The prized handbag continues to break records auction after auction.

By on June 16, 2017
Hermés Birkin bag

Related Articles

The month of May means flowers in bloom, long sunny days—and lately, it seems, record-breaking Birkin sales. On May 25, 2015, a fuschia Hermés Birkin sold for $222,000 at Christie’s Hong Kong, a then-world-record for any handbag at auction. Almost exactly a year later, a matte white Birkin topped it, selling for $300,000 (again at Christie’s). And this year, on May 31, the Hong Kong auction house brought the gavel down on a matte white-and-grey Birkin for an astounding $380,000.

Matthew Rubinger, international director of handbags and accessories for Christie’s, says the series of records “signifies the growth of the market itself”—a market born in 1978 when Christie’s London sold Coco Chanel’s handbag to the Smithsonian for $800. By Rubinger’s reckoning, the newest record holder, a 2014 Himalaya niloticus crocodile Hermés Birkin with 18-karat white gold and diamond hardware was destined for glory.

Hermés Birkin bag

“Within the handbag auction market, the biggest brand is Hermés, and it has to do with the quality of the pieces. All the top pieces are made by hand from end to end, and they’ve stuck to that for the last 150 years,” Rubinger says. “The most important [Hermés handbag] is the Birkin. Within the Birkins, the crocodile Birkins are [made from] the finest material used. Among the crocodile Birkins, the Himalayas in white and grey with diamond hardware are the pinnacle of the market. I’m not surprised it holds the world record.”

But how long will it hold the record? This spring, Rubinger and his team embarked on a jet-lag inducing tour that scheduled sales in Hong Kong, London, and New York mere weeks apart. On June 12 in London, a 2007 shiny bleu marine porosus crocodile Hermés Birkin 35 with 18-karat white gold and diamond hardware sold for roughly $196,540, setting an auction record for any handbag sold in Europe. Could a bag in the New York online auction—taking place now through June 22—set a record, too? One thing is for sure: The current Birkin record won’t last for long.

 

More Accessories

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Best of the Best

More of the Best of the Best 2017...

 

Most Popular

Latest Galleries in Accessories

More From Our Brands

ad