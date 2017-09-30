// RR One

Hook & Albert Partners with NBA Star Chris Paul on New Bag Collection

The NBA star’s travel experiences fueled an interest in luggage collaboration.

By on September 30, 2017
Hook & Albert Chris Paul Collection
Houston Rockets point guard Chris Paul has spent his fair share of time on the road, and it’s precisely this propensity for travel that led him to pursue this new collaboration with luggage and accessory brand Hook & Albert. Crafted from top-grain leathers, the freshly launched collaboration includes a dopp kit ($145), a backpack ($325), and a variant of the brand’s garment weekender bag ($585). Each is available in either black or gray leather with gold hardware.

 

All of the new pieces feature a chevron-patterned interior only found in this collection from Hook & Albert—one selected by Chris Paul in honor of his grandfather, who owned a service station while Chris was growing up. Family connections have long been an important part of the NBA star’s life, providing him with the impetus to launch the Chris Paul Family Foundation—a charity dedicated to supporting community initiatives and offering athletic and academic scholarships to students in North Carolina.

 

The new collection is on sale now via Hook & Albert online as well as though select Saks Fifth Avenue locations around the country. Partial proceeds from the collection’s sales will benefit the Chris Paul Family Foundation.

Comments

