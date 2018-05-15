Fresh Sunglasses Lines to Sport this Summer

Sunglasses offer a near endless well of inspiration when it comes to changing up your style or when you’re itching to try on something that strays a little bit outside of your comfort zone. There certainly has been no shortage of new styles to try this season—ranging from classic frames from small brands supporting Japanese traditions of craftsmanship to a new venture from the founder of Oliver Peoples. In addition to new shapes from some of our favorite outfitters, the eyewear industry has been flooded with new lines from both long-established fashion favorites, like Canali and Moncler, to a funky collaboration from made-to-measure frame maker Hervè Domar. Read on to discover a fresh crop of sunglasses to slip on this summer.

Moncler Lunettes

Though not Moncler’s first foray into the world of sunglasses, the brand’s latest Moncler Lunettes range gets the brand’s sporty-meets-chic aesthetic just right. Each pair in the range combines form and function, featuring frames that have been crafted via injection molds to ensure they are as light as possible on the face while still being able to withstand the wear and tear on the water and on the slopes come winter. A twist on classic aviator and notch-bridge frames, each features sporty details like rubberized temple tips and lenses mounted on the front for a ski-goggle-inspired look. The bold dresser should accent monochrome outfits by slipping on the electric-blue style ($182), but the rounded aviators ($285) will make an equally strong statement if you’re looking for something a little more subdued.

Pierre Hardy x Hervè Domar

Known for his vibrant, personality-filled leather goods, Pierre Hardy packs an equally charismatic punch in his latest sunglasses collection. The French designer teamed up with Parisian jewelry and eyewear expert Hervè Domar to create a line of five chic styles (all $495), which will be available to buy on pierrehardy.com from May 23. Though not for the sartorially faint of heart, the slightly retro, chunky acetate frames will inject a dose of personal style into even the most laid-back of summer outfits. We’re particularly drawn to the Fred for its playful take on the shooter aviator (first made popular in the 1970s when soldiers would prop their cigarettes in the center hole to free up both hands while shooting) and the Lee’s exaggerated reworking of the typically sleek notch bridge.

Canali

Canali has had a watershed spring season, launching its ingenious Impeccable 2.0 line of suits and separates to great fanfare earlier this year. Now, the brand is widening its reach just a little bit further with the release of its first-ever line of eyewear. The inaugural collection features eight different styles, most of which feature classic-leaning shapes that will flatter most faces and wardrobes. The rounded tortoiseshell style shown here ($400) is an easy choice for channeling that classic Italian look, while the matte-black ultralight sunglasses ($475) offer something a bit more edgy to punch up sporty looks.