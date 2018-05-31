Channel Your Inner Formula 1 Superstar with a Pair of Frames from the Latest Ray-Ban for Scuderia Ferrari Collection

Half the fun of slipping behind the wheel of your dream supercar is channeling your inner Lewis Hamilton as you rip around the sweeping turns of PCH as it winds through Malibu or gun through the straights of the Autobahn. And while revving up your Ferrari 812 Superfast is more than enough to get your speed demon juices flowing, looking the part of a slick racer undeniably kicks the experience into high gear. Robb Report has long had a healthy appreciation for the power of driving accessories ranging from the perfect pair of gloves to the shoe that provides just the right amount of control—and now, we’re making room in our kit for the ultimate roadside companion: a pair (or two) of sunglasses from the latest drop of the Ray-Ban for Scuderia Ferrari Collection.

For the 2018 collection—the second release since the two brands up to create the ultimate pair of track-ready frames last year—Ray-Ban wound back the clock, taking inspiration from the Formula 1 stars of the 1970s that catapulted the sport to world-wide fame. The five styles all feature shapes that, while retro-inspired, feel completely of the moment thanks to details like bold colorways (think electric blue frames, Ferrari-red temples, and yellow legs) and unique matte-black frames. Standout new styles include the angular RB4309M ($233)—which features a striking update to the oversized shield-style glasses worn by the era’s top racers—and the curvaceous RB4310M ($248) frames which would look as at home behind the wheel as they would on the beaches of Positano.

Though all inspired by the 1970s, the new collection also takes its cues from the cutting-edge performance of Scuderia Ferrari’s stable of powerful prancing horses. Each is made of Ray-Ban’s state-of-the art, ultra-lightweight Lifeforce frames and thin metal temples—ensuring that they’ll tackle laps around the track as gracefully as your supped-up hotrod. Each also features the iconic Scuderia Ferrari racing shield alongside the Ray-Ban logo, and come in a variety of both colorways both modern (think matte navy blue frames paired with reflective blue lenses, and black frames accented by yellow nose pads and temple grips) and stylishly retro (think red-tinted or rich brown mirrored lenses).