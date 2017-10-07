Tumi Snags Russell Westbrook for a New NBA Luggage Collaboration

Little did we know upon deciding to cover Chris Paul’s collaboration with Hook and Albert that we would be singing the same tune less than two week later. This time it’s luggage giant Tumi, coming to the table with a bold red camo-inspired set of luggage designed in partnership with Oklahoma City Thunder point guard Russell Westbrook.

Available through select Tumi boutiques as well as online, the collection includes six styles from the brand’s current lineup, including two backpacks, a roll-aboard suitcase, and (of course) a duffel bag. The collection ranges from $225 for the Dopp kit through to $795 for the roll-aboard.

Of the few fashion-forward professional athletes out there, Westbrook has maintained a consistently edgy-yet-tasteful track record throughout his career, making him an ideal candidate for this Tumi collaboration. The bold color palette of the collection won’t be for everyone, mind you, but with camouflage and military inspiration continuing to crop up, the collection will appeal to those keeping up with the trend.