Silhouette’s New Atelier Collection Delivers a Hint of Bling to Bespoke Eyewear

The newest Silhouette Eyewear collection offers sleek 18-karat gold frames for men and women that can be accented with gemstones for a customized style. Far from glitzy, these gold frames bear the same minimalist aesthetic that has made Silhouette a popular name among men and women who gravitate the brand’s lightweight, pliable frames. The company enlisted a goldsmith and gemstone-setter at their workshop in Linz, Austria to create the handcrafted men’s and women’s frames (from $1,500). The collection offers 10 different frame styles for men and women available in yellow, white, or rose gold depending on the model. The frames are precision-sized and produced to each client’s exact measurements and specifications.

The Haute Joaillerie offering gives clients an opportunity to select from a wide assortment of gemstones for their frames, including the frame shown with 72 diamonds alongside a cabochon-cut colored stone (blue sapphire, pink sapphire or ruby). The depth and breadth of the firm’s capabilities opens up an ample range of options for those wanting something of particular rarity. (silhouette.com)