Slim Is In: 3 Skinny Portfolios That Make a Big Impression

These svelte portfolios from Bottega Veneta, Valextra, and Gucci are must-haves for stylish execs.

By on November 21, 2017
Gucci, Bottega Veneta, and Valextra bags

Look particularly put together with one of these streamlined leather portfolios from three of haute fashion’s top houses: Bottega Veneta, Valextra, and Gucci. Covering a mix of styles and colors, the three selections presented here are excellent options for those who want to add a new dimension to their wardrobe.

Gucci

This ferociously fashionable tawny leather portfolio boasts a head-turning brass tiger-head closure, a popular symbol from the Italian fashion house ($2,200).

Valextra

The simple, straight lines of Valextra’s Italian-made gray leather portfolio pair perfectly with a suit, slacks, and a solid presentation ($1,950).

Bottega Veneta

Mini but mighty, this portfolio can hold a dozen documents as well as a tablet or two. Plus its intrecciato woven motif—a Bottega Veneta signature—is dappled with eye-catching iridescent threads 800.845.6790 ($2,300).

Comments

