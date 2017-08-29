5 Expertly Designed Backpacks to Carry You Through the Season

You may not be going back to school, but a sleek new backpack is a fall wardrobe essential.

By on August 29, 2017
Backpacks for fall

Whether you have a whole host of fall trips or a roster of back-to-back meetings planned, having a sleek backpack on hand is a must. In addition to keeping your hands free and your essentials organized, backpacks from the likes of Louis Vuitton, Frank Clegg, and Gucci can add an of-the-moment, laid-back touch to even the most buttoned-up outfits. Keep reading to discover the five styles we can’t get enough of this season.

