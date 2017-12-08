8 Last-Minute Gifts to Please the Style Lover in Your Life

Even though we’re just one week into December, it’s already beginning to feel like crunch time for holiday shopping. The mayhem of retail at this time of year—Order now to receive in time! Special gift set available for a limited time only! Get it before it’s gone!—is enough to fluster even the most seasoned of shoppers. Not to mention, giving a thoughtful gift, and one that the recipient will actually enjoy, can be a daunting enough task on its own.

If you’re struggling to find the perfect little something, we’ve rounded up eight great pieces that will impress anyone on your list. These are holiday gifting MVPs—luxurious riffs on quotidian objects that can be enjoyed by men or women of any age (though these are probably best for the 18-and-older crowd . . . the kids might not appreciate the sublime quality of Hermès leather). Whether you’re in need of a stocking stuffer or a grander gesture, these items have you covered so you can actually spend the holiday season as it’s meant to be spent: enjoying yourself and the ones you love.

And if you’re looking for more luxury gift ideas, check out the complete Robb Report Ultimate Gift Guide for 2017, which includes inspirations in every category, from cars and watches to fashion, travel, and more.