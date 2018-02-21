Dress Your Tech with these 6 Chic Laptop and Tablet Cases

We have long since graduated from the early days of portable tech—where laptops were decidedly clunky and the bags we lugged them around in equally dull—so it’s more than time to make sure your tech case is every bit as stylish as your workday wardrobe. Today, there is a plethora of chic options for carrying laptops, tablets, and phones, made by some of our favorite brands both big and small. Read on to discover some of our favorite styles to give your sleekest workday essential a seriously stylish upgrade.