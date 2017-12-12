Luxe Luggage Guaranteed to Make Holiday Travel Just a Little Bit Easier

Whether you’re heading home to visit family for the holidays or jetting off for a New Year’s getaway, chances are you’ll be packing your bags at some point soon. Regardless of whether you’re traveling by plane, train, or Maserati, the influx of people trying to get out of town makes for nightmarish traffic and generally grating conditions (unless, of course, you’re flying private—in which case, bravo). To bring some civility and peace of mind to your travels, a great bag is essential.

Despite the madness at airports and on the roads, your luggage can at least provide a bit of the glamour from the golden age of jet-set travel, when men wore suits to sip Cognac on the Concorde. The ideal travel bag is equal parts stylish and functional, with plenty of room to organize your gear and a look that is as refined as the clothes packed inside. We’ve selected six superlative bags suited to a variety of journeys, from duffel bags that will hold all the essentials for a long weekend to proper suitcases that can house everything needed for an 8-day cruise. Wherever you’re headed, these bags will help put the bon in bon voyage.