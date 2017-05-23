4 Luxe Boat Shoes Perfect for Summer Yachting

Slipping on an easy pair of boat shoes has long been a hallmark of summer’s warm weather and casual, leisure-filled days. The shoe was originally invented by Paul A. Sperry, who in 1935 after noticing his dog’s ability to traverse slick surfaces without slipping, cut thin slits into the soles of his own shoes. Sperry would go on to refine the loafer-like style (and found Sperry Top-Sider), giving them white soles with plenty of grip to both prevent slippage and marks on the decks of boats. Since then the style has become a summertime staple, and designers have worked to put luxurious spins on the utilitarian style. Keep reading to discover four luxe boat shoes perfect for long days spent lounging on the water