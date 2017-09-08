These 8 Super Functional Totes are a Serious Briefcase Upgrade

Menswear has traditionally been slow to change—novelty comes by way of a widened lapel or shortened cuff. But, luckily, we’re now living in a time when the boundaries of “proper” attire have never been more fluid. Your father may have disapproved of teaming a suit with sneakers or heading to a meeting without a tie, but now it’s de rigueur.

So, in the spirit of broadening your sartorial horizons, it’s time to reevaluate your briefcase. For a versatile alternative, look to the tote. It’s functional in that you can load it with everything from files to gym clothes yet modern enough to carry on the weekends while still being refined and office-appropriate. Any one of the following eight totes will provide all the utility needed to get you from point A to point B, and ensure you look sharp along the way.