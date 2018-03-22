Spring-Break-Ready Duffle Bags to Take on Your Next Getaway
These five weekender styles from Loewe, Ermenegildo Zegna, and more are every bit as practical as they are stylish.
With spring officially here, chances are you’ve got a well-deserved getaway lined up. (If you don’t, take a peek at our roundup of where to go in April for any travel inspiration you may need). Perfecting the art of traveling in style is a constant challenge, but investing in a weekender bag that’s every bit as chic as what you’ve got packed inside certainly makes a difference. The following five bags are every bit as practical as they are stylish—ensuring that you arrive looking polished, whether you’re driving out of the city for a quick weekend away or arriving in some far-flung destination after a long-haul flight. Bon voyage!