Spring-Break-Ready Duffle Bags to Take on Your Next Getaway

With spring officially here, chances are you’ve got a well-deserved getaway lined up. (If you don’t, take a peek at our roundup of where to go in April for any travel inspiration you may need). Perfecting the art of traveling in style is a constant challenge, but investing in a weekender bag that’s every bit as chic as what you’ve got packed inside certainly makes a difference. The following five bags are every bit as practical as they are stylish—ensuring that you arrive looking polished, whether you’re driving out of the city for a quick weekend away or arriving in some far-flung destination after a long-haul flight. Bon voyage!