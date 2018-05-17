5 Styles of Spectacles We Can’t Take Our Eyes Off Of

From Oliver Peoples to Moncler, we gather a distinctive frame for every type of trendsetter.

view slideshow
Blake Kuwahara Eyewear

Originally designed as essential tools to improve sight and protect against ultraviolet light, eyewear has since become a fashionable trademark that elevates every style. Whether you don trendy specs out of necessity or to complete a standout look, we round up five distinctive frames from renowned brands in the industry that you need to know. From the use of popular materials like translucent acetate to sport-driven sunglasses that aim to improve your health and wellbeing, each of these spectacles should appease the optical-obsessed trailblazers looking to step up their frame game.

Read on for the five modern, classic, daring, sporty, and “lifesaving” glasses we can’t take our eyes off of.

Featured Videos

Latest Galleries in Accessories