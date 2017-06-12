Three 18-Karat Gold Sunglasses Frames Worth Coveting

Although ultra-luxury eyewear is not a new concept—brands both big and small have long handcrafted frames from fine materials—a new wave of labels has gotten into the mix this summer, recently unveiling new lines of eyewear made of 18-karat gold. Whether you prefer the opulence of a solid gold frame, or would rather have just a flash of the precious metal show through, these new 18-karat frames from Persol, L.G.R., and Silhouette Eyewear are sure to make your wish list.

Designed as a celebration of the brand’s 100th anniversary, the Persol 9649SG Limited Edition sunglasses ($3,515, available at select Saks Fifth Avenue boutiques) feature 18-karat gold embellishments on the temples. Only 200 of the frames have been handmade in Persol’s Italian atelier, and each will feature the brand’s signature arrow temple detailing, which was first developed (and patented) by the label in the 1930s as a feature that enhanced the flexibility of the frame’s temples, allowing them to fit closer to the face. The legs of each pair feature a model number and limited edition certification as well as the centennial date—all engraved in gold.

For fall 2017, Italian brand L.G.R. has re-imagined its extremely popular Dahlak aviators, casting the sleek style in 18-karat yellow, white, and rose gold (starting at about $7,880). The brand spent a year engineering the solid-gold frames, working closely with goldsmiths from Valenza to ensure that the sunglasses—available with icy blue, green, or rose-colored lenses—are both stylish and sturdy. In addition to a leather case, each pair also comes with a wood, leather, and velvet box crafted by artisanal leather experts Fratelli Peroni Firenze. The 18K Solid Gold collection will be made-to-order beginning in August.

When it comes to prescription eyeglasses, the newest Silhouette Eyewear collection offers sleek 18-karat gold frames for men and women that can be accented with gemstones for a customized style. Far from glitzy, these gold frames bear the same minimalist aesthetic that has made Silhouette a popular name among men and women who gravitate towards lightweight, pliable frames. The company enlisted a goldsmith and gemstone-setter at their workshop in Linz, Austria, to create the handcrafted men’s and women’s frames (from $1,500). The collection offers 10 different frame styles that are available in yellow, white, or rose gold, depending on the model. The frames are precision-sized and produced to each client’s exact measurements and specifications.