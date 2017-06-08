5 Lightweight Sweaters Perfect for Chilly Summer Evenings

When you think of updating your wardrobe for summer, a sweater typically isn’t the first item that jumps to mind. That said, a lightweight sweater is an essential for summertime dressing—having something to throw on when the air-conditioning gets to be a bit too strong or when temperatures drop after the sun goes down is always a good idea. The following five styles are our favorite ultra-luxe lightweight cashmere sweaters to throw on when the summer heat lets up a bit.

Loro Piana

This summer, swap out your go-to bomber jacket for a cashmere version that is easy to slip on if the temperatures start to drop. This baby cashmere style from Loro Piana ($2,395) is lightweight enough to prevent you from overheating while being cozy enough to keep an evening breeze at bay. Its blush of lilac color ensures that it won’t read as being overly heavy when tossed over a relaxed t-shirt.

Isaia

For days when you are stuck at your desk, go for this sky-blue polo from Isaia ($1,095). The cashmere and silk blend is sure to keep you warm even in the chilliest of offices, while the knit’s cherry color will ensure you remain firmly in the summertime state of mind. Style it with an easy pair of chinos for the ultimate office-casual look.

Private White VC

With a casual fit that ensures it will pair easily with staples from jeans to chinos and even joggers, this denim-blue sweater from Private White V.C. ($580) will be a wardrobe stand-by for seasons to come. Throw the sweater—handmade in Scotland—into your bag in case the weather goes south on your next beach trip.

Ermenegildo Zegna

Although a burgundy waffle-knit sweater may not scream summer, this style from Ermenegildo Zegna ($995) is surprisingly lightweight. The cashmere and silk blend sweater is the perfect piece to throw on for a summer evening, and will pair stylishly with the electric-blues and lighter tones in your summer wardrobe.

The Elder Statesman

Throwing on a striped, fisherman-style sweater is one of the easiest ways to bundle up when temperatures drop after sundown while still feeling summer appropriate. This style from cult-favorite brand the Elder Statesman is a slightly deconstructed take on the classic stripped sweater (similar styles from $1,095). Although the design is made of cozy cashmere, its looser weave ensures you won’t overheat.