// RR One

GET THE MAGAZINE

Subscribe today and save up to 66%*, plus get free access to the iPad and iPhone editions.

Subscribe

Adidas Teams up with Savile Row Tailor Henry Poole on Latest Collaborative Release

This obscure pairing of streetwear silhouettes and Savile Row tailoring is a match made in heaven.

By on August 4, 2017
Adidas Henry Poole Sneakers

Related Articles

When you think of Henry Poole—the longstanding Savile Row tailor known for (among other things) the creation of the tuxedo—the idea of a sneaker collaboration might not be the first thing that comes to mind. The seven-generation old bespoke tailoring firm fell into the project almost by fluke, sparked by a conversation by Adidas Global Senior Product Manager (and long time client) Patrick Reinhardt and one of their cutters.

adidas X Henry Poole sneaker

Reinhardt loved the idea of a pair of shoes created to match his bespoke suit, crafted of the brand’s Chalk Stripe flannel fabric notoriously worn by Winston Churchill. Before long, design sketches were coming together, and on July 21st the first of two sneaker designs went on sale via UK-based Size? sneaker chain. The second drop of the collaboration (150£) hit the shelves and their online sales platform today, August 4th 2017.

Adidas Henry Poole Sneakers

The use of Henry Poole’s fabrics for the outer shoe’s construction is one of many details that set the new release apart from standard variants of the NMD_R2 and NMD_XR1. The brand’s Cundey Weave—a material typically used for jacket lining and bowties—is used for the shoe’s inner lining. What’s more, each pair of Henry Poole Adidas sneakers will be presented in a limited edition wooden shoebox and garment bag. If you’ve still been holding out on dipping a toe in the suiting and sneakers trend, now’s the perfect time to hop on the bandwagon.

Adidas Henry Poole Sneakers

Click here to watch an in-depth video discussing the collaboration, and how it came to be.

More Men's Fashion

Comments

Best of the Best

More of the Best of the Best 2017...

 

Most Popular

Latest Galleries in Men's Fashion

More From Our Brands

ad