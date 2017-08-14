Brand to Know: Ambrosi Napoli, Maker of the Most Exclusive Trousers in the World

There’s a tiny workshop tucked away in the Spanish Quarter of Naples, Italy. In it, 34-year-old Salvatore Ambrosi can be found running his family’s bespoke trouser business, Ambrosi Napoli. Here, along with his father Antonio, he is hard at work hand cutting and stitching up to 13 pairs of the family’s cult-favorite made-to-measure trousers a day.

Although the fitting process for a pair of Ambrosi Napoli trousers is said to take just 30 seconds, the result is a pair of trousers so well-fitted that men have flown Ambrosi—all expenses included—around the globe in order to acquire made-to-measure pairs. His quick-hit appraisals are so in demand, in fact, that he spends six months out of the year jetting from place to place, outfitting Asian and American business titans, Russian Oligarchs, and Arab princes.

The trousers that these men so desire are a slim- or very slim-cut with plenty of cuffing, double inverted pleats, a narrow bottom, and a low waist. They are made of fabric hailing from the halls of the best fabric makers in the world, including Holland & Sherry, Lora Piana, Vitale Barberis Canonico, Vigil. No detail spared, they are also lined with fine shirting material for a lighter feel at the waistline, and flies can come with zips or the more elegant 8-button option.

The result is a trouser said to make the wearer look 10lbs lighter, making a visit to Ambrosi Napoli perhaps the easiest, (but potentially most expensive) diet on the market.

But while a visit to Ambrosi Napoli might burn a hole in your pocket, the trousers themselves come with a price tag that is lighter than you might imagine for the most exclusive pants on the market. In other words, it’s time to start planning your next trip to Naples.