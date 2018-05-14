4 Italian Brands That Get Spring Suiting Just Right

It is no secret that Robb Report has a healthy appreciation for Italian style. Whether based in Milan, Florence, or Naples, the country’s design denizens just seem to get it right, mixing sharp tailoring with a hard-to-define softness that keeps things from ever looking stuffy. Even the most formal pieces capture that easy sprezzatura—bestowing the wearer with a sense of effortlessness that, though often imitated, can’t seem to be replicated. This season, four brands in particular nailed this modern Italian approach to dressing. Each features a refined aesthetic and keeps innovative materials and craftsmanship at the forefront, but none of the pieces would look out of place lounging on the Amalfi coast next to a large glass of vino.

Canali

Canali has long been a firm favorite for the family-owned brand’s slim-cut, super flattering approach to tailoring. But this season, it made waves with the introduction of its Impeccable 2.0 fabrics—ensuring that suits like the deep emerald and summery pinstriped blue styles shown here (blazers from $1,500; trousers from $495) will keep you cool as you run from meeting to meeting, clean during the messiest of dinners, and dry if the weather takes a turn for the worse. On days when you don’t need a full suit, take a page out of the brand’s book by swapping out your classic button-down for a slightly oversized collarless style ($350). Pair it with a simple D-ring belt for a bit of a sporty, but still completely refined, kick. All available at Canali boutiques or by calling 855.893.8164.

Pal Zileri

When it comes to classic shapes with a serious dose of playful personal style, Pal Zileri reigns supreme. Founded in 1980, the brand consistently plays with color, pattern, and texture—all without losing its grasp on excellent fit or looking too over-the-top. Its spring collection nailed this balance, rendering lightweight cotton and linen-silk-blend suits in a spectrum of of-the-moment (but not overly trendy) colors and patterns. Double-breasted blazers help ground bolder suits like the Venetian-red macro-checked (jacket, $1,095; trousers, $575) and modern marigold ($1,995) styles—ensuring both make a statement while still remaining garden-party ready. For something a little bit more subdued, the subtle stone-colored linen-silk suit ($3,995) is sure to be a classic for seasons to come. All available to purchase by emailing showroomnewyork@palzileri.com or by calling 212.571.8585.

Corneliani

Founded over 80 years ago in Mantua, Corneliani made a name for itself with its clean-cut, classic suits and plush outerwear. Today, the tailor has loosened up its image as the working world has gotten a little bit more casual—expertly pairing sneakers and sportswear-inspired elements with traditional tailoring. This season, look to the brand for easy silk blazers (from $1,434) dressed down with fresh polos (and an expertly styled bandanna) that offer an easy way to approach refined spring dressing. The collection also features the ultimate take on boardroom-ready athleisure, accenting a classic wool blazer ($1,465) with technical zippers and a sporty half-zip neckline perfect for the season’s blustery days.

Etro

This year, Etro is celebrating its milestone 50th anniversary by doing what it does best: crafting suits and separates out of boldly patterned textiles. Though certainly not for sartorial wallflowers, the brand’s signature paisley print sheds its bohemian roots when whipped into the slim-cut suit shown here (jacket, $1,290; trousers, $610)—a piece that will prove surprisingly versatile when broken up and styled with more subdued separates. For something slightly easier to pull off on a day-to-day basis, slip on a windowpane-checked suit in terra-cotta pink or eucalyptus green (from $1,700), or dress down a double-breasted knit blazer ($1530) with relaxed striped joggers ($570).