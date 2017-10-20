Behind the Scenes of the Worlds Best Tailors

Cifonelli

Lorenzo Cifonelli gives the impression of a European aristocrat with his impeccably tailored double-breasted jacket, his salt-and-pepper beard, and the way he gracefully greets a woman with a brief kiss on the wrist. As a fourth-generation tailor, Lorenzo, like his cousin Massimo, was trained by Adriano Cifonelli—his father and Massimo’s uncle—to measure, cut, and sew the perfect suit. He is used to cavorting with aristocrats and international industrialists who come to him to outfit their wardrobes. While the Cifonellis often travel to meet their worldly clients, many customers prefer to visit the family’s upstairs Parisian salon on rue Marbeuf that their grandfather established in 1936. “It’s a like a private club,” says Lorenzo, “and our clients enjoy this exclusive and confidential place.”

In the spirit of old-world bespoke service, either Massimo or Lorenzo Cifonelli personally meets and measures every client and cuts the suiting fabric while their team of 45 tailors sews the suits. “Our strength is that we are always respecting the DNA of the brand while trying to move forward and make the tailoring more modern,” says Lorenzo. Starting at about $7,000, suits are available in the finest fabrics along with rare textiles like wool from Tibetan yaks. With their growing reputation for elegant suiting, the family has created their first ready-to-wear suits, available at Barneys New York—but that doesn’t include the pleasure of personally meeting the Cifonellis.

Anderson & Sheppard

This storied Savile Row shop creates fluid tailored clothing in an array of exclusive fabrics, from traditional tweeds to the most luxurious wool and cashmere blends.

Noriyuki Ueki, Sartoria Ciccio

Considered one of the most sought-after tailors in Japan, Ueki trained in Naples, Italy, to master the art of soft-tailored clothing before returning to Japan. Now he applies meticulous attention to detail to create modern custom-tailored clothing.

Ascot Chang

For a bespoke shirt from the largest selection of fabrics (more than 5,000), Ascot Chang is your go-to. Clients can also choose from numerous collar and cuff models, thread colors, monograms, and more.

Gieves & Hawkes

If you don’t have time to visit the Savile Row shop, one of Gieves & Hawkes’s tailors will come to your home or office to measure you for any garment, from a topcoat to a colorful velvet evening jacket.

Gucci

The Italian fashion brand’s new custom program presents an array of fabrics, linings, patches, and detailing that can be used to personalize everything from suits with graphic silk lining to denim jackets, knitwear, and silk shirts.

Thom Sweeney

This British tailor with a shop in Mayfair creates bespoke suits that enhance a man’s fit physique. With suits in a perfect blend of Italian soft tailoring and British refinement, the partners make regular trips to the States to keep their clients looking good.

Cesare Attolini

As the pioneer of the Neapolitan-style jacket, this family-owned company continues to deliver impeccably tailored suits that still allow room to move with ease.

Turnbull & Asser

The company’s tailors take 18 measurements to make you the perfect bespoke tailored shirt designed to fit exactly the way you want.