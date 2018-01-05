Infuse Some Energy into Your Already-Tired Winter Wardrobe with Dior Homme’s Sporty Accessories

It is surprisingly easy to fall into a major style rut around mid-winter—the luster of your sumptuous new coat or sleek boots has started to fade, and the clothes stocking the shelves can be far from weather-appropriate. That said, updating your accessories can be a way to inject a bit of fresh energy into your wardrobe with minimal effort, and it’ll help you start looking ahead to some of spring’s biggest trends.

One of the best places to start looking for a fresh backpack or stylish briefcase is Dior Homme. Though the brand is known for refined tailoring and elegant formal wear, recent collections under artistic director Kris Van Assche have taken an edgier turn (and we’re particularly partial to the brand’s new statement-making embellished evening jackets). And, with its expert mix of athletics-inspired technical materials, splashy prints, and classic shapes, the brand’s latest line of accessories is an unintimidating way to add a touch of streetwear-inspired edge to even the most buttoned-up of wardrobes.

Dip your toes into accessory experimentation with the brand’s sporty Motion backpack ($1,250). The nylon-and-calfskin style hits just the right balance between minimal and statement-making, thanks to its clean shape and playful, shoelace-like drawstring closure. Though the fiery red shown here is sure to brighten up any gray winter outfit, the sleek black and navy options will look as at home when paired with a suit as it will on a weekend outing.

For something a little bit bolder, add in a streetwear-inspired briefcase to your work-day rotation. The unexpected mesh details and utilitarian outer pockets of the brand’s Technical Knit Briefcase ($1,950) are a fun way to punch up a traditional suit and will keep all of your essentials close at hand. When you’re off the clock, grab the nylon Duffle Bag (price upon request). With its gym-bag-inspired shape, the style certainty makes for a luxe hold-all for all of your workout essentials. But the graphic black-and-white-roses motif—one of the signatures of the brand’s latest collection—helps elevate the sporty design, making it an easy bag to grab for a weekend getaway.

If you’re looking for just a small update, the brand’s ever-practical card holder ($190) has also been given a bold twist this season. Go for the lush roses print or cheeky Bobby Boxer motif to add a subtle flash of personality into your everyday essentials.