Bring On Spring with These Four Fresh Bomber Jackets

The bomber, in all of its permutations, is the perfect transitional jacket. The supremely versatile piece has reigned supreme on runways over the past few seasons, and designers’ penchant for the practical style—which can be layered up, for now, under heavier coats and over cozy sweaters and worn on its own once temperatures finally start to rise—doesn’t seem to be wavering any time soon. With this in mind, here are four fresh styles to add to your spring wardrobe ASAP.

Canada Goose

For a style you can wear through the last of winter’s nor’easters and wet weather, look to the outerwear experts at Canada Goose. The Faber bomber ($395) is equipped with the brand’s water-resistant and windproof Dura-Force fabric, which will keep you as warm as your go-to winter coat until spring finally settles in for good. Its aviation-inspired accents and artfully angled pockets mean the piece can style easily with your weekend looks as well as layered over business-casual outfits to keep you warm as you run between meetings.

Burberry

Borrowing its oversized proportions from 1980s and ’90s streetwear silhouettes, this bomber style ($1,990) from Burberry is sure to quickly become a favorite in your spring and summer wardrobe thanks to its waterproof fabrication and lightweight feel. Wear it with the classic khaki side showing on days when you’re feeling more low-key. To make more of a statement, flip the jacket inside out to reveal Burberry’s iconic tan, black, white, and red check—updated here with a playful rainbow stripe, a signature detail of designer Christopher Bailey’s landmark final collection for the brand.

Kent & Curwen

Nod to the bomber’s varsity roots with Kent & Curwen’s fittingly sporty (the brand was given a fresh lease on life last year by none other than David Beckham) take on the iconic jacket ($1,685). Rendered in super-soft navy suede and creamy leather, this bomber will keep you warm on breezy spring days and cool summer nights. For now, layer it up with cozy cashmere sweaters and weatherproof boots, and come spring, style it over thin cotton shirts with light-wash denim.

Fendi

For a bomber that will add a personality-packed layer under winter coats but make a statement on its own come spring, try on this jacket ($2,200) from Fendi. Pair the luxe silk style—which is printed with the Italian brand’s iconic (and currently ultra-trendy) “FF” logo—with sharply tailored black trousers and a sleek shirt to let it take center stage. Or, if you’re feeling demure, flip it inside out to wear it with its matte midnight-blue satin side showing.