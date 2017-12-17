Yves Salomon’s Parkas May be the Perfect Winter Coat

If you’re like me, each winter raises the same debate: Why don’t I own a coat that will keep me warm in the midst of a snowstorm and is also something I actually want to wear? It’s not that I don’t own any outerwear equipped for northeastern winters; I have a closet’s worth of everything from down puffers to cashmere Chesterfields. Yet they all fall into one of two categories: stylish but not very warm, or sufficiently insulating but not particularly attractive. So every December, I find myself perusing stores in the hopes that I’ll finally find the one, and—fingers crossed—this year, I think I may have found my winter-coat holy grail in Yves Salomon’s parkas (from $2,100).

Inspired by traditional military attire, it’s an archetypal parka—a slightly oversized silhouette in olive-drab cotton twill and unembellished save for a hood, two flap pockets, and drawstrings at the waist. The look is the epitome of urban off-duty—chic without being fussy and perfectly nondescript. But the real draw is what’s inside: a removable lining of ultra-soft, ultra-warm rabbit fur. The Salomon family has been in the fur business for over 100 years and has produced furs for some of Paris’ most illustrious fashion houses, including Dior, Saint Laurent, and Jean-Paul Gaultier. So the quality is exceptionnelle. Your granny’s fur this is not.

Fur is an undeniably contentious material, but given all the coats I’ve test-driven over the winters, there’s simply no insulating fabric that does the job quite as well. It’s the rare material that will keep you warm in the most inclement weather without risk of looking like the Michelin man. Versatile and timeless, it’s a no-brainer for anytime the temperature drops below 40 degrees—meaning you may never dread going out in the snow again. It may be wishful thinking, that investing in this one parka can solve my winter blues, but I for one am willing to take my chances.